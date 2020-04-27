Image copyright NHS Thurrock CCG/PA Media Image caption Dr Kamlesh Kumar Masson died after contracting coronavirus

The family of a 78-year-old working doctor who died from coronavirus have paid tribute to him as an "honest, kind and generous man who was deeply respected".

Dr Kamlesh Kumar Masson died on 16 April, after 47 years of NHS service.

He worked across Grays, Basildon and Thurrock in Essex and last went to work on 12 March.

His family said he "would have wanted to practise medicine for many more years to come".

The family said he was "an excellent clinician whose drive to constantly improve his clinical skills and knowledge with passion and enthusiasm will remain with us all as a reminder to always try to be the best".

"He was jovial, funny and kind, always wanting to make the best of any situation," they said.

They also thanked the staff at University College London Hospital who "fought tirelessly" to try to save him.

In 1985, Dr Masson founded Milton Road Surgery in Grays where he worked until 2017, after which he did locum work across Thurrock and Basildon.

Dr Anil Kallil, chairman of NHS Thurrock Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "He was a well-respected and liked GP, with a significant contribution over the last 30 years in the borough caring for patients and providing support."

Dr Masson completed his medical training in India and also worked as a doctor in east Africa. He worked in different parts of the UK before settling in Essex in 1975.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk