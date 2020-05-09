Horse stuck in ditch rescued near Colchester
- 9 May 2020
A horse which fell into a ditch had to be pulled out by firefighters in a three-hour rescue.
Duchess, a 25-year-old mare, was found by her owner in Great Horkesley, near Colchester, at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
Crews from Essex fire service worked with animal rescuers - who sedated the stricken horse - to get her out safely.
She was unharmed and soon "back on her feet to go off to get her dinner", crew manager Kieran Davis said.