Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption The 25-year-old horse had fallen on her side in the ditch

A horse which fell into a ditch had to be pulled out by firefighters in a three-hour rescue.

Duchess, a 25-year-old mare, was found by her owner in Great Horkesley, near Colchester, at about 18:30 BST on Friday.

Crews from Essex fire service worked with animal rescuers - who sedated the stricken horse - to get her out safely.

She was unharmed and soon "back on her feet to go off to get her dinner", crew manager Kieran Davis said.

Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption A specialist animal rescue team was involved, as well as a vet