A bungalow was "completely gutted" and more than 120 homes were left without power after a fire.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Swift Avenue in Jaywick at about 13:25 BST on Tuesday.

The brigade said a garden, outbuilding, caravan and bungalow were alight. It said four propane gas cylinders were also involved in the fire and an electricity pylon was badly damaged.

It is thought the fire may have spread from a brazier in garden, it said.

Station manager Scott Meekings said: "The bungalow's roof collapsed and it has been left completely gutted.

"Crews did a really good job containing the fire to one property."

The fire service said the three crews from Clacton, Weeley and Frinton were able to "quickly cool down and make safe" the cylinders.

It said the power supply to the bungalow had to be turned off, affecting about 120 homes, and UK Power Networks was called.

The damaged pylon will have to be replaced.

Firefighters spent more than three hours at the scene, the fire service said.