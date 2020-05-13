Image copyright Karamat Ullah Mirza Image caption Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza ran the surgery in Clacton-on-Sea for 40 years.

The wife of an "extraordinary" GP who died aged 84 after contracting coronavirus has paid tribute to him.

Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza worked at Old Road Medical Practice at Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, until two weeks ago when he contracted Covid-19.

Dr Mirza, who had run the surgery for 40 years, died in hospital on Sunday.

Estelle Mirza said her husband loved his job, staff and patients and "wouldn't have wanted to live while not working".

Image copyright Dr Mirza's family Image caption Dr Mirza's wife said when he was born "his mould was broken"

"People say to me when he was born his mould was broken," she said.

"He was not an average doctor. He was extraordinary."

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the Ipswich East Suffolk, West Suffolk and North East Essex clinical commissioning groups, said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dr Mirza, a respected and much-loved GP who had served the patients in his local community for more than four decades."

