Image caption Noah painted the background for this piece, which was finished by the artist Freeman (@freeman_uk on Instagram), who works for the NHS

Artists across the world have come forward to help a young boy with his lockdown painting project.

Noah, who has hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, was painting on pieces of cardboard, when his father had an idea.

He posted on social media, asking artists to finish the pictures Noah had started at their home in Dedham, Essex.

More than 100 artists have got involved so far and the work will be auctioned off for the NHS.

His father Nathan Jones said he was very proud of his son and the "beautiful" pieces of art that had come out of the collaborations.

Image caption Street artist Jelly (@jellyjartist on Instagram) finished this painting on the left, while Vi Rus (@virusartist on Instagram) finished the art on the right

"It was just something to keep us busy because Noah can't go to school due to coronavirus, but it has escalated from there," he said.

"It is a big family effort. Noah paints the background, then our other son Reuben helps cut out labels and we send it to the artist to finish and they post it back.

"He gets so excited when he opens the post.

"We are amazed so many people want to be involved with our little boy, it gives me a lump in my throat when I think about it."

Image caption Street artist My Dog Sighs (@mydogsighs on Instagram) created this piece using Noah's background and is pictured (in the black top) with Noah's father Nathan at an exhibition last year

The family hope to exhibit the work at Colchester General Hospital, where Noah is treated, and plan to hold an auction to raise money for the children's ward.

Image caption Noah's father Nathan came up with the idea, as a way to keep them busy during lockdown

"The prognosis was not good when he was born but he is now a strong, happy little boy, who has defeated all the odds and is a joy to be around.

"This is our way of saying thank you to the doctors who have played a huge part in his life," he said.

Image caption Raffaella Bertolini (@raffaellabertolini on Instagram) finished the art on the left while Leanne Conroy (@littlestofthemall on Instagram) collaborated with Noah on the piece on the right

Mr Jones and his wife Laura, who is an art teacher, regularly take their children to street art exhibitions.

Mainly street artists have taken part so far but other types of artists have also come forward, from countries including the UK, Colombia, Italy, Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, the US and Australia.

Image caption Noah's father Nathan posted this message on social media, and has been shocked by the huge response from artists around the world

Image caption The whole family are involved in the project, including Noah's big brother Reuben who helps post the backgrounds to the artists

The artist My Dog Sighs said he loved the idea of working with Noah to create a collaborative piece of artwork.

"Art can be a powerful tool for good. Not only do Noah and I both get a kick out of creating the work, it has the opportunity to raise a few smiles by being displayed at the hospital and ultimately raise a few quid for the ward.

"I just hope Noah thinks my work holds up to his high standards," he said.

Mr Jones said anyone interested in the project could follow Noah on his Instagram account, background_bob.

Image caption The artist Fark (@FarkFK on Instagram) collaborated with Noah on this piece on the left, while AB original (@_ab_original_ on Instagram) finished the piece on the right

