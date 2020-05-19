Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Omar Taylor was determined to make it home from hospital to celebrate his son Harrison's second birthday

A father who had coronavirus, pneumonia, sepsis, heart failure and two strokes has achieved his goal of being at home to celebrate his son's birthday.

Omar Taylor, 31, spent six weeks fighting the illnesses at Colchester General Hospital in Essex.

His wife Kaitlyn said he was "determined" to get better for their son's second birthday.

"Harrison gave him the strength and willpower to make it home," she said.

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Omar Taylor, pictured with his wife and two children, spent six weeks in hospital with coronavirus

Mrs Taylor, who is training to be a nurse, was told to prepare for the worst after her husband suffered a series of complications while in intensive care.

She said it was "a miracle" he was able to walk out of hospital two weeks ago.

Doctors had said it was unlikely he would ever walk again and were so surprised by his recovery they decided to conduct a special study of his case.

"I kept saying to him while he was sedated that he had to make it home for Harrison's birthday, but there were many times when I thought it would never happen," she said.

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Omar Taylor's wife has described his recovery as a miracle

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Harrison turned two on Sunday and was able to celebrate with his whole family at home, including his big sister Vivienne

Mr Taylor has been left with mobility issues and minimal speech and has been having intensive therapy sessions at home in Rowhedge, near Colchester.

He is a regional director of Care UK and has worked in care homes throughout his career.

An online fundraising campaign set up by a friend has reached more than £18,000, with many donations from the families of people for whom he has cared.

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Kaitlyn Taylor said her husband Omar is an amazing father to their children

Image caption One of the many messages of support left for Mr Taylor on his fundraising page

Mrs Taylor, who has not been able to work while looking after her husband and their children, said the page had made a huge difference to the family.

"We want to thank everyone who has donated. The strain on the NHS is overwhelming, so we are hoping to get some private rehabilitation," she said.

"It is just so important to us and allows us to solely focus on Omar and give him the best possible chance for a full recovery."

