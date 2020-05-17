Essex

Braintree murder arrest after man found dead at pub

  • 17 May 2020
Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree. Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to the Swiss Bell pub on Sunday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a body at a pub.

Police were called to reports a man had been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road in Braintree, Essex, at 08:45 BST.

A man who was detained at the scene remains in custody, Essex Police said.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulances outside the pub on Sunday morning.

