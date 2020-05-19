Image caption Emergency services were called to the Swiss Bell pub on Sunday morning

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead at a pub.

Scott Gilhooly's body was found at the Swiss Bell Pub in Mountbatten Road in Braintree, Essex, on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination found the 44-year-old, who is from the town, died of stab wounds to his chest and neck.

Lawrence Bourke, 23, of Lister Road in Braintree, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Essex Police has urged anyone with information about Mr Gilhooly's death to come forward.