The family of a murdered pub landlord have paid tribute to his "heart of gold".

Scott Gilhooly, 44, who died from stab wounds to his chest and neck, was found at the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree, Essex, on Sunday morning.

His family said his death had left "an enormous void in all our lives".

Lawrence Bourke, 23 and from the town, has been charged with his murder and was remanded in custody until a hearing in July.

In a statement, Mr Gilhooly's family said: "Scott was many things to so many people, he was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law.

"Scott was very community spirited, headstrong and loyal. He made light of everything, made us laugh daily and had a very unique sense of humour.

"He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising.

"Scott will leave an enormous void in all our lives."

Police have increased patrols in the area and urged anyone with information to come forward.