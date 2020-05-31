Image copyright Amanda Macey Image caption Max was "so excited" to see the riders at his birthday

A group of bikers has been staging ride-bys for children and others struggling during lockdown to "make people smile".

Dengie and South Essex Bikers appealed on social media for anyone who wanted a ride-by to get in touch.

Founder Steve Maples said parents had thanked them for "bringing happiness".

"Bikers don't always get a good name... but we want to give something back to the community and break the stereotype," he said.

"We've had a few people in touch to say how it brings happiness, especially for young children who are stuck indoors and don't understand it [lockdown]. It's been so lovely for them to see."

Image copyright Amanda Macey Image caption The Dengie and South Essex Bikers kept their engines as quiet as possible to avoid alarming Max

Mr Maples also credited the lockdown rides, which began after restrictions were eased, with helping members' mental health by getting them out and sharing their passion with the community.

So far they have been part of birthday parties, offered support at a funeral and ridden by the house of a young mum-to-be who has been struggling with depression.

Amanda Macey asked the bikers to help surprise her son Max for his fourth birthday and said the response was "overwhelming".

Image copyright Amanda Macey Image caption The group have been thanked for "bringing happiness" to young children during lockdown

Max, who is on the autistic spectrum, struggles with loud noises but the bikers were all "amazing" and kept their engines as quiet as possible so he could enjoy the day, she said.

"He's just a normal crazy four-year-old who loves cars and bikes... on his birthday, there must have been 40 to 50 bikes and Steve was leading them, being respectful of noise and they kept their distance.

"One of the guys, Larry, has a lovely motorbike and he got off, walked away and Max got to sit on the motorbike. He was jumping and couldn't keep still, he was so excited."

The group hopes to organise larger ride-by events to support NHS workers when restrictions are lifted further.

