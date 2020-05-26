Image copyright ERSOU Image caption The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit said it was the "biggest ever land-based" drugs seizure in their region

A "huge" amount of cocaine with a street value of more than £10m has been found at an industrial property.

The haul of 280kg (617lbs) was found in Purfleet, Essex on Sunday.

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit said it was the "biggest ever land-based" drugs seizure in their region.

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs while four others arrested have been bailed.

Det Ch Supt Simon Parkes said: "This proactive operation has prevented a huge quantity of drugs from ever entering the communities in our region."