Image copyright G Waters Image caption The primary school library was built in Chelmsford in memory of the architect's bishop father

A primary school library designed by the architect who created the British Library has been granted listed status.

The Bishop Wilson Memorial Library was built in Chelmsford, Essex, in the 1980s at Bishops' Church of England and Roman Catholic Primary School.

The library has a striking circular structure and was designed by architect and academic Sir Colin St John Wilson.

Tony Calladine, of Historic England, said the move "celebrates its importance" to Chelmsford's story.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has given the building Grade II listed status on the advice of Historic England.

Image copyright G Waters Image caption The more conventional red brick exterior conceals the fun and playful library

Image copyright G Waters Image caption The library boasts a striking circular design

Mr Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the east of England, said the library's new protected status would ensure enjoyment "by generations to come".

"The Bishop Wilson Memorial Library has inspired children for over 30 years with its vibrant and exciting learning space," he said.

Sir Colin - who died in 2007 - created it as a memorial to his father, Henry Wilson, who was Bishop of Chelmsford from 1929 to 1950.

The architect also designed London's British Library and the Grade II* listed University of Oxford St Cross Building.

The school library was built between 1983 and 1986, while Sir Colin worked on the British Library at the same time.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The inside of the library has been painted in bold colours

Image copyright G Waters Image caption The library's overhead canopy is pierced with circles marking the zodiac constellations

The building harks back to older circular libraries, reading rooms and round churches but has a colourful interior.

Circles arranged in the shape of zodiac constellations pierce a blue canopy.

Greg Waters, headmaster of the school, said: "Our wonderful library is a peaceful oasis away from the hustle and bustle of a busy school, where children can lose themselves in the many treasures of a good book.

"It literally helps them to reach for the stars."

Image copyright DCMS Image caption The British Library was built between 1982 and 1997, before being officially opened by the Queen in 1998

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk