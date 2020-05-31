Police have launched a hate crime investigation after "threatening" letters were sent to two homes.

Officers said the "unpleasant" letters were sent to two properties in Lincoln Road, Basildon, Essex, on Saturday.

It is believed the inquiry is linked to a racist letter, shared on social media by one victim. In the hand-delivered note, the key worker is told to leave her home and is subjected to abuse.

The force said it had carried out "safeguarding plans" for both homes.

Leader of Basildon Council Gavin Callaghan tweeted he was "aware of the horrific racist abuse" a resident had suffered and said there was "no place in the borough" for it.

Skip Twitter post by @CllrCallaghan I am aware of the horrific racist abuse a resident in Basildon has had to endure today. There is no place in our borough for racism. This individual must be found and brought to justice. We are in touch with the victim and with @CInspBradford. — Councillor Gavin Callaghan (@CllrCallaghan) May 30, 2020 Report

Supt Bonnie Moore, of Essex Police, said: "These are particularly unpleasant incidents the victims have had to endure.

"My officers continue to support them and have been carrying out their inquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding them.

"We will carry out a thorough investigation, however, that investigation is still in its early stages."

She urged anyone with information to contact officers.