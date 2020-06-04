Image copyright Linda Leake Image caption Felix Khor spent 43 days on a ventilator at Southend Hospital

A nurse who contracted coronavirus after coming out of retirement to join his front-line NHS colleagues says he has "no regrets".

Felix Khor spent 43 days on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Southend Hospital - where he had worked for 15 years.

Hundreds of nursing staff lined the corridor and applauded him when he was moved to a recovery ward on 19 May.

"They persevered and they saved my life," the 68-year-old said.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said he was finally able to walk without a stick and was hoping to return home in the coming days.

Image copyright Southend Hospital Image caption Felix Khor was moved out of intensive care after 45 days after contracting Covid-19

Mr Khor, from Shoeburyness, has worked as an NHS nurse for 30 years and joined Southend Hospital in 2005 as part of the resuscitation training team.

Although retired, he continued as part of the staff bank in the emergency department.

Mr Khor, who contracted Covid-19 in March, said: "I have no regrets.

"Those years working as a staff nurse were the best time of my life because I just concentrated on looking after all my patients."

Image copyright Linda Leake Image caption Mr Khor and his friend Linda Leake during his "long, slow recovery"

At the time, Mr Khor's story featured on the BBC's Panorama programme, when concerns were raised about the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust confirmed there had "never been a lack of PPE at Southend Hospital".

Mr Khor's friend, Linda Leake, said there "could have been such a different outcome".

"Thanks to his fighting spirit and the excellent care and the dedication, love and hard work of NHS staff, he's pulled through," she said.

Mr Khor added: "They put me on a ventilator, they persevered, ICU saved my life.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough."

