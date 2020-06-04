Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers were left outside the pub after the attack

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old outside a pub.

Liam Taylor was stabbed and another man was injured near the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on 31 January.

Two 18-year-old men from Chelmsford were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They are in custody for questioning. Two men have previously been charged with murder and are going through the courts.

Essex Police said one of the men being questioned had previously been arrested on the same charges and released under investigation.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder remain released under investigation.

