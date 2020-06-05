Crows 'terrorise' staff at Essex Police headquarters
- 5 June 2020
Police officers and staff are being "terrorised" by a family of crows that is nesting at its headquarters.
Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills warned visitors to the site to "beware" and "keep calm and keep walking" in a tweet about the issue.
She shared a photo of a warning sign which has been put up at Essex Police HQ.
It advises people to "take an alternative route" or "wear a hat or use an umbrella".
The sign urges people to "not act aggressive as they will feel threatened".
In a tweet, Ms Mills said the family of crows had been "terrorising staff who walk in front of the buildings".
@EssexPoliceUK headquarters is the chosen nesting site for a family of crows. They’ve been terrorising staff who walk in front of the buildings so good to see the appropriate warning and associated advice has been created - visitors beware! #keepcalmandkeepwalking pic.twitter.com/6Veaun4bXS— DCC Pippa Mills #StayHomeSaveLives (@DCCPippaMills) June 5, 2020
