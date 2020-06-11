Image copyright Mark Ingall Image caption Peter takes "the big boy" out for a little stroll every now and again

A man who takes his giant tortoise out for a walk said it "seems to be cheering up the kids" during lockdown.

Peter, 68, takes his seven stone (44kg) reptile, who he calls "the big boy" out for "a little stroll" near his home in Harlow, Essex "every so often".

"It's just something I do on a nice warm day, but it does cause a bit of amazement," he said.

"We don't get very far, [and] it takes a long time to get there."

The pair were spotted walking along a cycle path near Harlow earlier this week by Mark Ingall, leader of the town's council.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Ingall said: "I am often surprised by the wildlife I see when I walk home along the cycle tracks in Harlow - but this seven stone beauty really took the biscuit."

Peter, who did not want the BBC to use his last name, said the sight of a man walking with a giant tortoise frequently stops traffic, but that children love it.

"They can't see animals in zoos or at fetes at the moment and I think it cheers people up, doesn't it?" he said.

"It certainly seems to cheer up the kids."

"The big boy" is the largest of his 40 or so tortoises, and is about 19 years old.

"He's an African spurred tortoise and they can live for about 80 years," he said.

"I sometimes take him out when I take the two dogs for a walk.

"I used to put him in a wheelbarrow so we could get to where I wanted to go, faster - but he's got too heavy for that now."

Peter said he had always kept animals including an alligator, but "I didn't take that for walks."