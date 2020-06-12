Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers were left outside the pub following Liam Taylor's murder

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death outside a village pub.

Liam Taylor died and another man was injured outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, on 31 January.

Louis Colgate, 18, of Aldridge Close, and Connor Smith, 18, of Springfield Park Avenue, both in Chelmsford, were also charged with attempted murder.

They appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court on Friday. Two other men were also charged with the murder in March.

Mr Colgate and Mr Smith were also charged with with causing grievous bodily harm to a woman on 31 January.

