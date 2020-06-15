Image caption Charlie Tegora, 22, travelling from Colchester into London, said he felt good to be travelling once again.

As of Monday, anybody travelling by bus, train, ferry or aeroplane in England has to wear a face mask to help contain the spread of coronavirus. BBC News spent time with the early morning commuters to find out how it was working in practice.

At Colchester North railway station in Essex commuters arrived already wearing their masks - either shop-bought, homemade or in one case a T-shirt wrapped around the head - or carrying them in hand, placing them on before walking into the entrance foyer.

For many commuters, the experience of donning a face covering was not new - they have been wearing them while travelling since the lockdown began. For others, it was something new.

Image caption Aiyana Horrex arrived at Colchester wearing a mask made by her mother, who has also been making scrubs for NHS workers

Aiyana Horrex arrived at Colchester from Stowmarket for her shift at a building supply store. It is the first day she has travelled wearing a mask made by her mother.

"All through the lockdown she's been making bits and bobs for doctors such as scrubs and masks," Ms Horrex said.

"It is weird. I think it is going to take a little getting used to because of the heat.

"I think on colder days it will probably be a lot nicer than at the minute because the heat is making it a bit sticky."

As soon as she stepped off her train she made a beeline for Shaloy Thomas, a gateline operator with Anglia Rail. The pair had not seen one another in weeks.

Image caption Shaloy Thomas said passengers had been good natured about donning face coverings

Ms Thomas, whose role this morning included welcoming passengers into the station and ensuring all were wearing masks, said: "Most people have been compliant coming on to the station this morning so we've been really pleased with that.

"And we have colleagues handing masks out to people who have either forgotten or are not in possession of a face mask.

"Most of the people who are regulars have been travelling throughout [the lockdown] - they have started wearing them before in preparation for today."

Rail operator Greater Anglia said it had seen its "passenger numbers plummet since March".

Spokeswoman Juliette Maxam said: "Today shops are opening, so more people will need to travel to work and we have done everything we can to ensure social distancing.

Image caption Greater Anglia has seen its passenger numbers "plummet" since the lockdown began in March

"But obviously if it does get busier then wearing a face covering will help in controlling the spread of the disease."

The company hopes enforcement action, or turning people away, will not be necessary.

"If people turn up today without a face covering we are gently saying to them that it is now mandatory," Ms Maxam added.

"British Transport Police can enforce it with a penalty. But for the most part, people want to do the right thing and they will wear a face covering and we don't think for the most part it will come to having to fine people for not wearing one."

Image caption Officers from British Transport Police were on the platform to remind visitors they had to wear face coverings

Charlie Tegora, 22, travelling from Colchester into London, said it felt good to be travelling once again.

"I'm wearing a mask at the moment," he said.

"It is good getting back into the swing of things and back to commuting and just hopefully it is all safe and with a mask it should be.

Asked how safe he felt boarding trains once again, he said: "It all depends on how busy the trains are.

"But we've had a record number of low cases in London and in Essex as well so I think it is about time we started getting back into the swing of things."

Image caption Passengers arriving without a mask were offered one by Clair Walker of On Trak

Clair Walker, of On Trak, which has been contracted by the rail operator help with infection control measures, was out on the platform offering masks to people who either did not have one or had forgotten to bring one.

"I've given out a few, not many, there have been one or two who just genuinely forgot and have been happy that we've been able to offer them one to travel safely.

"We're keeping an eye out for anybody walking through the main entrance that hasn't got one and just nicely ask them to take one and put it on.

"Everybody has been really good."

Photos: Laurence Cawley