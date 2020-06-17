Image copyright Essex Police Image caption PC Lewis Aleta recued the boy from the River Colne which runs through Colchester's Castle Park

A police officer has been called a "hero" after saving a teenage boy from potentially drowning at a beauty spot.

PC Lewis Aleta was on patrol in Castle Park in Colchester, Essex, and saw a group of teens jump into the river.

He said he initially thought the teenagers were "messing about", but when he saw a boy "go under" he entered the water.

"I have never had to jump into water before to help someone," PC Aleta, 29, said.

"We took the boy to the riverbank. He was shaken but when he caught his breath, after about five or ten minutes he was fine.

"I knew the water was deep, but even I was surprised how deep it was because when I jumped in, I couldn't touch the bottom."

The boy did not need any medical help following the incident, which happened at about 16:30 BST on Monday.

Councillor Mike Lilley, of Colchester Borough Council which owns the park, said: "If it wasn't for the heroic actions of the police officer, we might now be dealing with a death."

