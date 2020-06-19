Image copyright Nina Ambrose Image caption Nina Ambrose works in another unit from her father and has to change completely before seeing him - from a two metre distance

A woman furloughed from her job has been volunteering at a care home in order to see her father.

Nina Ambrose, from Writtle in Essex, usually works at a cosmetics company.

Roger Ambrose, 76, moved into a care home in January and she was unable to see him for the first five weeks of the lockdown.

Mrs Ambrose, a former Butlins Red Coat, became an activities team volunteer at the home, and said she felt "so, so lucky" to have spent time with him.

Image copyright Nina Ambrose Image caption She is helping organise an Aloha party for residents and shares her tips and advice on caring for a parent with Alzheimer's on a Rants and Big Pants Facebook site

Retired lorry driver Mr Ambrose was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago and his daughter was used to seeing him several times a week.

So when she was furloughed at the beginning of April, Mrs Ambrose offered her services to Manor Lodge in Chelmsford, where he lives.

She has been visiting the home three or four times a week, helping to organise events and activities.

The 49-year-old said she had to take eight exams, including tests for wellbeing, health and safety and hygiene, as well as having a DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check, before she could start.

Image copyright Nina Ambrose Image caption Music was a big part of Roger Ambrose's life and he played in soft rock and country music bands every weekend

Mrs Ambrose, who normally works in culture and communications for Benefit, said: "I help on a separate unit from my dad and it's been lovely to get to know other residents.

"I end each session by paying him a visit - once I've changed my clothes and shoes - and we are strict about staying at a social distance.

"We'll sing together or sometimes just sit in silence.

"People say 'what you're doing is great' but I'm doing it for selfish reasons - I feel so, so lucky to be able to spend this time with him."

