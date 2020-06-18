Image copyright Southend Borough Council Image caption The Better Queensway project promises a more open environment

Four town centre tower blocks could be demolished to make way for a £500m redevelopment, new plans have revealed.

Current residents would move into new homes where the blocks now stand on the Queensway estate in Southend, Essex.

Some have described the estate as "unsafe and not a place where they enjoyed spending time".

Southend Borough Council leader Ian Gilbert said an initial planning application would be submitted "very soon."

The project, called Better Queensway, is by Porters Place Southend-on-Sea LLP, a firm set up the council and Swan Housing Association.

Its shareholders will discuss proposals for 1,699 homes and environmental improvements next week and will then seek planning permission.

Shareholders will compare the plans with the original redevelopment requirements for the estate close to Southend town centre.

Comments made during a consultation by developers included that the estate was "ugly, bland, dark and grey".

Many families were also concerned about the lack of play areas for children.

These are some of the key proposals.

About 1,669 new homes, with 512 "affordable"

A range of residential buildings from three to 18 storeys

New homes with a garden, terrace or balcony

Three new public green spaces and a new Station Plaza

The Queensway road lined with trees while retaining four lanes of traffic

New dedicated off-street cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways

A mix of flexible, commercial, enterprise and cultural space

Electric vehicle charging points

Mr Gilbert said: "Seven years of hard work has led us to this point and an initial planning application is to be submitted very soon."

Subject to planning approval, building work could begin in 2021 with residents moving into their new homes by 2023.

John Synnuck, chief executive of Swan Housing Association, said the firm had consulted over 600 stakeholders to understand the needs of the local community.