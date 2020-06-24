Image copyright Essex Police Image caption CCTV cameras show John Palmer "pottering around" his garden an hour before his murder

Detectives have renewed an appeal for leads five years after the "calculated and callous" killing of a gangster.

John "Goldfinger" Palmer, 65, was shot six times at close range in the garden of his home in South Weald, Essex, on 24 June 2015.

Despite 700 lines of inquiry, his killer remains at large.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings urged those in the underworld whose allegiances might have changed since the "contract killing" to come forward.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Palmer was shot six times at close range

Timeshare businessman Palmer was once described as Britain's richest criminal, with an estimated fortune of £300m.

He earned his nickname after his acquittal of handling gold bullion in the £26m Brink's-Mat raid in 1983, and was associated with some of the people convicted over the £14m Hatton Garden raid in 2015.

Police believe a "contract killer" tracked his movements for several days through a "spy hole" discovered in his fence, with the murder taking place in the one area of the garden not covered by CCTV.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Detectives believe Palmer's killer may have used this hole in his garden fence to spy on him

In the weeks leading up to his death, Palmer and 10 others were due to stand trial over real estate fraud in Tenerife, Spain, with speculation Palmer was seeking a deal with prosecutors to have charges dropped.

The case has since concluded and several of those involved convicted and sentenced, Det Ch Insp Jennings said.

"There has always been speculation and rumour within the media and underworld about Mr Palmer's connection to organised criminals, that he was a police informant," he said.

"Regardless of Mr Palmer's past, he was murdered in a calculated, callous killing within the grounds of his own home."

The detective said the "key" to solving the case "lies within the underworld".

"Over the years loyalties also change and people who may have information, and once felt unable to come forward, may now feel free to do so," he said.

"It is impossible to imagine how his family must feel, without justice and answers."

An inquest in 2016 heard there were "failings on behalf of Essex Police" and concluded Palmer was unlawfully killed.