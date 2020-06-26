Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorry containing pallets caught fire on Friday morning

Motorists are facing long delays after a lorry fire caused the M25 to be closed in Essex.

The lorry containing pallets caught fire between junctions 27 and 28 at 04:42 BST.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 06:30 and one lane has reopened.

However, three lanes remain closed for recovery of the lorry and repair to damage of the road. Highways England said there were "severe delays of at least 90 minutes" at about 11:00.

It added that the vehicle had "started to smoulder again" so clearance work had been stopped and the fire service recalled.