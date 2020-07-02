Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Gary Henderson died after falling from a third-floor balcony

Police investigating the death of a man who fell from a third-floor balcony have arrested three people on suspicion of his murder.

Gary Henderson, 64, from Upper Dovercourt, Essex, died after falling from a building in Duke Street, Ipswich on 24 June.

His sister, Kim Henderson, described him as "a gentle and very caring man".

A 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both from Ipswich, have been questioned and released on police bail.

A 26-year-old man, from Harwich, Essex, has also been released under investigation.

Police were called to the building at 02:35 BST on 24 June and Mr Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Henderson fell from the third floor of a building in Duke Street, Ipswich

In a statement, his sister said the family were "devastated by the sudden death of my brother in these unexplained circumstances".

She added: "Gary was a gentle and very caring man who would always help anybody in need.

"I've received a lot of calls from people touched by his kindness and that's how he will always be remembered.

"I appeal to anyone with information that could help police inquiries to come forward and speak to the case officers."