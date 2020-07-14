Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Omar Taylor, pictured with his wife and two children, spent six weeks in hospital with coronavirus

A trainee nurse has returned to work with the colleagues who saved her husband's life, after he contracted coronavirus, pneumonia and sepsis and had heart failure and two strokes.

Omar Taylor, 31, spent six weeks at Colchester General Hospital in Essex.

His wife Kaitlyn was told to prepare for the worst but he made a "miraculous" recovery.

"It is truly amazing to work alongside the doctors and nurses who saved him, I have a real bond with them," she said.

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Kaitlyn Taylor described husband Omar's recovery as a miracle

Mr Taylor developed a fever and cough in March and ended up on a ventilator in intensive care for 20 days, after suffering a series of complications.

Doctors said it was unlikely the 31-year-old would ever walk again but he amazed them by walking out of the hospital in May.

The family has donated two coffee machines to the staff at the hospital to thank them.

"Every time I come into work, people ask how Omar is doing. It has really brought it home to me how poorly he was and how hard the staff worked to keep him alive. They went over and above for him," she said.

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Kaitlyn Taylor said her husband Omar, pictured here before he contracted the virus, is an amazing father to their children Vivienne and Harrison

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption The family has donated two coffee machines to the staff at the hospital to thank them for caring for Omar

Mr Taylor, who is a regional director of Care UK, has been left with mobility and speech issues and has been receiving intensive therapy at home in Rowhedge, near Colchester.

The sessions are being paid for by a fundraising page, which was created by a family friend and has raised more than £18,000. Many donations have come from the families of people he has cared for throughout his career.

"Omar is working so hard and doing so well, he is starting to speak in sentences now and he is looking after the children when I'm working," Mrs Taylor said.

"We are just so grateful for the people who have donated because they are giving him the best chance of a full recovery."

Image copyright Kaitlyn Taylor Image caption Omar Taylor was determined to make it home from hospital to celebrate his son Harrison's second birthday

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk