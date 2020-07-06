Image copyright Purfleet-on-Thames Community Forum Image caption Mayor of Thurrock Terry Piccolo attended as the sign was unveiled by Purfleet-on-Thames Community Forum

A town has been given a new name with a "nod to the past".

Purfleet in Essex has officially become Purfleet-on-Thames, to recognise its proximity to the river.

It follows a two-year campaign led by the Purfleet-on-Thames Community Forum, which hoped it would help make it a "destination of choice".

The government stored its gunpowder there in the 18th Century and the first written reference to Purfleet-on-Thames was in 1866.

The forum's vice chairman Trevor Batchelor said: "The new name is like an old friend returning for good this time. A ray of hope for our future with a nod to the past."

According to the forum, Purfleet attracted up to 1,500 tourists a day in early Victorian to late Edwardian times, who arrived by boat and train.

It was a destination of choice for many Londoners, it said.

The town, close to the Dartford Crossing and Lakeside shopping centre, is also mentioned in Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula as the site of Carfax House, to be purchased by the Count.

More recently, the town's Circus Tavern has been home to the World Masters darts championship.

Mr Batchelor said the name change was suggested by retired police officer Allison Campbell MBE almost 20 years ago.

It was approved by Thurrock councillors in January.

Meanwhile, plans are under way for Purfleet Centre Regeneration Limited (PCRL), in partnership with Thurrock Council, to deliver a £1bn regeneration project.

Under the proposals, a film and TV studio facility would be built along with a new waterfront shopping area, up to 2,850 homes and community facilities.

