Image copyright EPA Image caption The case at the high court heard a delay in the delivery a boy led him to become disabled

A boy left brain damaged after his delivery was delayed by two emergencies at a hospital will receive £26m in compensation.

The High Court heard the child's mother came "second on the list" for urgent attention while she was in labour at St John's Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex,

The court was told a crisis took hold when "competing emergencies" developed at the hospital at the same time.

Mrs Justice Lambert said she "needed no persuasion" over the compensation.

The boy, who cannot be named, has cerebral palsy and severe disabilities affecting every aspect of his life.

The family's barrister, William Edis QC, said the child is "significantly cognitively impaired", suffers from behavioural problems and has "no sense of danger".

He told Mrs Justice Lambert had there been no delay to the delivery, and an on-call consultant drafted in, the boy would have been born uninjured.

'Apology for negligence'

Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust admitted breach of duty and agreed to a final settlement of the boy's clinical negligence claim.

He will receive annual payments to cover the costs of his care for life totalling "just over £26m", which includes a lump sum of £6.5m.

Angus Moon QC, representing the NHS, said: "The trust wishes to apologise for the negligence which led to his injuries."

Approving the settlement, Mrs Justice Lambert said: 'I'm very conscious that money does not turn the clock back.

"That is a sad fact, but this settlement, I'm sure, will make your lives a little easier."

St John's Hospital closed in 2010 and has been demolished.