Image copyright Nicole Dobbin Image caption Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily

A man involved in an attack that left a rival football fan brain-damaged has been recalled to jail.

Jamie Chambers pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, possession of a prohibited weapon and damage to a property while out on licence.

The 27-year-old from Southend was jailed in 2017 with 11 others for the attack on Simon Dobbin from Suffolk.

The football hooligans, described as "a pack of animals" during the trial, left Mr Dobbin unable to walk or speak.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jamie Chambers was recalled to jail after breaking the terms of his licence

Chambers was recalled to prison following five offences against a female friend on 27 May 2020.

At Basildon Crown Court on Monday, Chambers was sentenced to a total of 12 months to run concurrently with his four-year jail term handed down for his involvement in the assault of Mr Dobbin.

Two further charges of actual bodily harm and making a threat to kill are to remain on Mr Chambers' file.

Southend United fan Chambers was jailed in 2017 for his part in the attack in March 2015 against Mr Dobbin following a match against Cambridge United.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Simon Dobbin (pictured centre) had been watching Cambridge United at Southend United before he was attacked

Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall, spent a year in hospital after the violent attack, in which his attackers stamped on his head for 90 seconds. He can no longer walk or talk.