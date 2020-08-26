BBC News

Teen hit by car in Clacton brawl 'seriously injured'

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Essex Police said about 20 people were fighting and some were armed with bats

A teenage girl has sustained "serious life-changing injuries" after she was hit by a car during a brawl.

Essex Police said a group of about 20 people were fighting in Elmden Court, Clacton, on Tuesday night and some were "armed with bats".

During the fight a car struck the 17-year-old girl and three others, the force said.

Three people who were inside the car were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 34-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man remain in police custody.

Police said the teenage girl was "taken to hospital with serious life-changing injuries", while another girl and a 22-year-old man "suffered bruising" and a 23-year-old man fractured his hand.

Officers have asked for anyone with information about the brawl, which happened at 21:10 BST, to call the force on 101.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.