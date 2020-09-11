Typewriter artist James Cook's first exhibition features Hollywood stars Published duration 18 hours ago

image copyright James Cook image caption James Cook uses typewriters to create artwork one key at at a time

Portraits of actors Bill Murray and Tom Hanks created on a typewriter are part of an artist's first exhibition.

James Cook, who started to use typography to design art while doing his A-levels, creates his artworks from thousands of typed characters.

The 23-year-old, from Braintree, Essex, is exhibiting his art, and accompanying typewriters, at Thaxted Guildhall.

"I am super excited, and this is an opportunity to get communities back into galleries again," he said.

image copyright James Cook image caption James Cook designed an album cover for Alex Preston, a contestant on American Idol

About 30 typewriters, some of which he has found, others he has been given, are on display along with artworks he has produced on the machines.

The artist said he started with five typewriters but now has "received lots of interest from people both in Essex as well as far as Nottinghamshire who wish to drop off their typewriters to me".

The subject matter of his pictures ranges from local landmarks to portraits of people, including stars of TV and film.

Mr Cook said had been "super busy" since the beginning of the year but one ambition remains unfulfilled - a reply from one of the world's most famous typewriter enthusiasts

"I have posted my typewriter portrait to Tom Hanks's Playtone Productions Company," he said.

"He is known to correspond to people with his own typewritten letters, however I am yet to hear back from him. I will keep trying!"

image copyright James Cook image caption Letters, numbers and punctuation marks are used to produce images and can take up to 30 hours to complete

image copyright James Cook image caption The portrait of TV Presenter Ben Shephard was created ahead of an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain

Mr Cook said the exhibition at the Grade I listed building, which runs until Tuesday, would be strictly adhering to social distancing measures.

media caption It takes James Cook between 15 and 30 hours to type a drawing

"It has been financially-challenging for many small local galleries to reopen again," he said.

"It might be a start but we hope this free exhibition can get people back into galleries again."

image copyright James Cook image caption James Cook's biggest picture to date is on show (top left) - it is of an unnamed woman, took him a month to create and contains 100,000 characters

image copyright James Cook image caption Actor Tom Hanks, a typewriter enthusiast, has been sent a typewriter portrait created by James Cook

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

.

Related Topics Art

Braintree

Drawing