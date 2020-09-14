Pitsea fire: Gas explosion in top-floor flat Published duration 53 minutes ago

image caption One casualty was treated by firefighters at the scene for burns

A fire has broken out following a gas explosion in a top-floor flat of an apartment block.

Emergency services were called to the three-storey Appleford Court in Pitsea, Essex, about 14:00 BST.

One casualty was treated at the scene for burns to his legs and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

"The fire has spread through the top-floor flat and to the roof of the block," said Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

"Crews are working to extinguish the fire in sections. The residents in the apartment block have been evacuated and there is no risk to neighbouring buildings."