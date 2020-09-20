Coronavirus: Southend track and trace teams need to find 237 people Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Some 237 people who the teams were trying to trace have not been found in Southend-on-Sea, with 1,635 across the whole of Essex

Door-to-door inquiries could be used to trace 237 people thought to have been in contact with Covid-19 patients, a town's public health official said.

Southend-on-Sea's director of public health Krishna Ramkhelawon said email and phone methods had not been successful in a number of cases.

Mr Ramkhelawon said door-knocking could begin "on the ground next week".

Until now, contact tracers have used telephone and email to get in touch with people who may have had a close association with a Covid-positive patient.

Statistics analysed by the BBC's Politics East TV programme show that, since NHS Test and Trace began in May, trackers had failed to contact 237 potentially positive people in Essex seaside town.

In the county as a whole, 1,635 people had not been found.

'A challenge'

Niall Bojko, a track and tracer with the community service company Provide CIC, said more testing was vital to make the Track and Trace system work.

"If people who are not able to get tests are not going into isolation, that could see a rise in cases and it is an issue for us if we don't have their contact details," he said.

image copyright Reuters image caption Queues outside a testing centre in Southend "disappeared" as people realised they could not walk in without an appointment

"It is a challenge for us because the only way we can contain this is being able to test people and then trace those people who have been in contact with those who are positive," he said.

Nick Hulme, Eastern region testing co-ordinator, said 25-30% of people applying for tests did not need them.

"Only people who are symptomatic or whose family members are symptomatic should have the test - it's not for those who just want to know," he said.

Mr Hulme said extra capacity in the labs which processed the test samples was being put in place across the region to ease the backlog.

