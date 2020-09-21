Tilbury Docks: Man dies in crash between lorry and van Published duration 45 minutes ago

A man has died in a crash between a lorry and a van near Tilbury Docks.

Essex Police said the passenger in the van, man aged in his 20s, died of his injuries at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink. He remains in custody for questioning.

The Dock Approach Road, where the crash happened, remains shut out of Tilbury.