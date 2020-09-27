Woman dies in car crashes on M11 near Harlow Published duration 30 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened on the M11 near Harlow

A woman has died after a car crashed into the central reservation on a motorway resulting in another crash.

The woman in her 30s was the passenger in an Audi which crashed on the M11 southbound near Harlow in Essex at 22:10 BST on Saturday.

She sustained multiple serious injuries and died in hospital.

The initial crash led to another involving a BMW and a VW Passat and possibly a fourth vehicle which police believe "left the scene".

Police were initially called to a report of an Audi hitting the central reservation on the southbound carriageway before a further crash with the other vehicles.

The southbound carriageway was closed overnight between junctions seven and eight.

Sgt Alex Black said: "This was a horrific collision which has had a tragic outcome and it's really important we're able to establish exactly what's happened."

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.