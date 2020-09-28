Westcliff murder inquiry: Man charged after victim found in street dies Published duration 54 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The victim was found with head injuries in Fleetwood Avenue

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man found injured in the street died in hospital.

The victim, also 37, was discovered with head injuries in Fleetwood Avenue in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, on Tuesday, but died in hospital at the weekend.

Lucasz Kustra, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court. A second arrested man is on police bail until 20 October.

Police want to talk to anyone who was in the area of the library and the bus stop on London Road between 05:00 and 13:30 BST.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings said: "If you walked through that area, drove past there, or parked your car there I need you to speak to my team.

"We particularly need to speak to a man in his 70s sitting outside the library or anyone who used the walkway between Ronald Park Avenue and Fleetwood Avenue."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk