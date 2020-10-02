Covid: Olly Murs 'confident' live shows will return in 2021 Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright Carla Speight/Getty Images image caption Olly Murs said he "firmly believes" his 2021 tour would go ahead

Olly Murs is "very confident" live shows will make a comeback next summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge on ITV's The Voice has announced a 2021 tour and said, "after speaking to people in the industry" he "firmly believes" it will go ahead.

"If there are social distancing measures we can adapt the shows around that," he said.

The tour's final show will be in Murs' home county of Essex, at Colchester Castle Park.

He said it was a relief to "talk about something positive" and announce "something for people to look forward to".

"Although I don't think everyone will be excited about me going on tour," he said.

"But, I'm excited to be back on the road again."

image caption Murs said he was looking forward to "getting back in the studio" after a break brought on by coronavirus lockdown

The 25-date tour kicks off in Swansea on 5 June and travels across the UK until the final show in Colchester on 29 August.

Murs said he and his team were "very conscious" of the pandemic and the fact most gigs "aren't possible right now".

"After speaking to people in the industry we firmly believe that next summer when the sun shines again the summer shows will be back on and people will be able to go to festivals and live shows," he said.

"I'm feeling very confident the shows will be on and everyone will be kept safe and be able to enjoy the show."

The former X Factor contestant said lockdown had given him the opportunity to see life from a new perspective.

"There's probably things I took for granted over the years and things I didn't appreciate much," he said.

"Of course there are a lot of negatives that have wound me up but I also believe all of us are a lot more appreciative."

The 36-year-old said he had been keeping himself occupied by doing TikTok videos, speaking to family every day and getting a dog.