Little Baddow: Two airlifted to hospital after village shooting

Published
image captionEmergency services were called to a property on Church Road in Little Baddow at about 08:40 BST

Two people have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in a village.

Essex Police were called to a property in Church Road, Little Baddow, near Chelmsford, Essex, at about 08:40 BST, after reports a woman was injured.

Two ambulances, three vehicles from the hazardous area response team and two air ambulances attended the incident.

A man and a woman were flown to hospital with serious injuries, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: "No other parties are believed to be involved."

