Police investigate men 'acting suspiciously' near child
Police are investigating a report of two men "acting suspiciously" near a child in a pushchair.
A woman found two men next to her child after she stopped to remove a stone from her shoe by Richard De Clare Community Academy in Halstead at about 10:40 BST on Thursday.
One of them men was bent down but there was nothing to suggest they touched the child, Essex Police said.
The pair ran off after the mother confronted them.
Essex Police has appealed for any witnesses to contact officers as the incident had left the woman "concerned".
'Isolated incident'
One of the men was described as white, aged in his late 30s to mid 40s, about 5ft 10ins (155cm) tall, and of muscular build.
He was wearing a black hooded tracksuit and white Nike trainers.
The other was described as white, aged in his late 30s to mid 40s, about 6ft (183cm) tall, bald and of large build.
He was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and white Nike trainers.
A police spokesperson said: "Inquiries remain ongoing into an incident in which two men were seen acting suspiciously in Parsonage Street, Halstead.
"We fully appreciate the community will feel concerned and we are looking to trace the men and any witnesses.
"However we must stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that it is linked to any other incident which are currently being discussed and circulated on social media."