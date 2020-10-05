Essex foot ferry: Pictures show extent of damage to Harwich boat
The full extent of damage caused to an "irreplaceable" ferry during gale-force winds has been revealed.
The Harwich Harbour Ferry was wrenched from its moorings at the Essex port and found half-submerged after storms hit the region on 26 September.
A fundraising appeal has already raised more than £8,000 to fix damage including to the port side of the boat and its electronic ticketing system.
The owners said at least £20,000 will need to be raised.
The ferry, a 40ft (12m) former lifeboat from the SS Canberra, has been in use since 2015, and it carries foot passengers and cyclists between three locations - Harwich on the Essex side and Felixstowe and Shotley Gate in Suffolk.
Five of its six engines were flooded during the storm, while the ticketing system and other equipment were lost overboard.
Owner Lucy Zemann said she was "hopeful" of saving the ferry after experts assessed the damage.
A foot ferry has worked across Harwich Harbour, at the mouths of the Stour and Orwell estuaries, since 1912 and Mrs Zemann, who has owned the business with husband Chris since 2015, said they had been "overwhelmed by goodwill messages".
Although the couple were insured, they said early assessments of the damage suggested there would be a shortfall of around £20,000.
"The ferry is irreplaceable and the service will only be viable if she can be repaired," Mrs Zemann added.
