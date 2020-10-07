Homophobic abuse causes Maldon councillor to resign from party group
By Simon Dedman
BBC News
A councillor who was subjected to homophobic abuse by a fellow Tory has resigned from his party group.
Richard Siddall, 60, said Adrian Fluker targeted him because he was gay and shouted "hello, sailor" at a Maldon District Council meeting in Essex.
The council voted to suspend Mr Fluker from some duties, but two-thirds of Conservative members voted against it.
Mr Siddall said he could not work with people who "support homophobia, bullying and intimidation".
An independent report into the allegations found Mr Fluker, who had been leader of the council, had bullied and harassed Mr Siddall since February 2019.
At the same meeting where he made the homophobic comment he also made a "cut throat gesture" to Mr Siddall after he did not vote with the party.
Apology 'meaningless'
Mr Siddall said there had been multiple other occasions where Mr Fluker made comments about him because of his sexuality.
These included Mr Fluker making jokes about what Mr Siddall "was doing at home with his husband".
"It has been a shock to me that it has occurred at this time in my life and in 2020," Mr Siddall said.
Mr Fluker apologised at a November meeting but this was "on his own terms" through prearranged questions from other members, the report said.
Mr Siddall told investigators: "At no point did Councillor Fluker mention my name or directly apologise, so what he said was meaningless."
Investigators said Mr Fluker had not cooperated with the investigation.
Mr Fluker has not responded to a request for comment.
Last week, councillors voted to suspend Mr Fluker for 12 months from all council committees and working groups for bringing the council into disrepute.
The council's interim leader Elaine Bamford said Conservative members only opposed the length of the suspension, not the suspension itself.