Covid-19: Essex leisure centre shut after staff member tests positive
- Published
A leisure centre has been shut after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyle leisure centre in Essex has been shut for a deep clean and other members of staff are self-isolating.
Tendring District Council said there was no evidence the staff member contracted the virus at work.
Customers who may have been at the centre at the same time are being contacted as a precaution.
Public Health England and the council's environmental health team have been alerted in line with government guidance, the council said.
Any customers contacted will not need to self-isolate unless they have symptoms and there is no suggestion the staff member was in close contact with them.
A spokesman for the council said: "All Covid-secure guidelines are in place at the leisure centre which will ensure there is minimal risk to others as a result of this."
