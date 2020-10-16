BBC News

Stansted Airport: Man, 22, arrested on terror charges

image captionThe man was arrested at Stansted Airport at about 17:30 BST on Monday 12 October

A man has been arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of terror-related offences.

The Metropolitan Police said the 22-year-old was stopped at the Essex airport on Monday at about 17:30 BST.

He was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications and taken to a London police station.

Westminster Magistrates' Court granted permission for him to be detained until Monday.

On Wednesday, he was arrested again on suspicion of collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Magistrates granted a warrant for detention relating to the inquiry into all the suspected offences.

