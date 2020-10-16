London woman who died in M11 Harlow crash named
- Published
A woman who died after a car crashed into a motorway central reservation resulting in another crash has been named by police.
Eni-itan Bajomo, 30, from Barking, in east London, was a passenger in a black Audi TT which hit the barrier on the M11 southbound near Harlow, in Essex, at about 22:50 BST on 26 September.
Essex Police said the Audi then collided with two other cars, and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Ms Bajomo died in hospital.
Investigators are hoping to trace any vehicles that were near the Audi at the time of the crashes as well as any other vehicles that were near junction seven of the M11.