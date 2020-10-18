Colchester woman dying of cancer urged others to get to a GP
A woman dying from cancer wrote in her journal urging young people to "get your arse" to a GP if they felt unwell.
Dhneep Bains - known as Neepy - went to her doctor in Colchester, Essex, more than 10 times for pain in her foot and leg and was initially told to take painkillers.
She was eventually diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer when her mum demanded an MRI scan. She died in July, aged 26.
Writing in her diary, she said: "If you feel weird, go to your doctor!"
"I was so naive when it came to healthcare, so carefree I never felt the need to see the doctor, [and was] silly for letting my mind think nothing serious could actually happen to me," she added.
"I finally smelt the coffee.
"No matter how little or small your problem, you make sure you get your arse down there and keep going if they send you packing.
"Let's get educated, help our young as well as old and keep beating cancer."
'Back and forth to GP'
Her mother Ram Waltho-Brar said her "determined" daughter, an apprentice hairdresser and photographer, often joked that she never got ill.
"She was very fun-loving, outgoing, she was always cracking jokes and had a great sense of humour," she said of Neepy, who was 22 when she first experienced pain in her foot in March 2017.
The family said the doctor suggested it was down to to her being on her feet all day at the salon, but the pain increased, and spread to her leg and back.
"She went back and forth to the doctor for 10 months, and she was told she had sciatica," said Ms Waltho-Brar.
"She was given some exercises and was taking stronger painkillers.
"She knew in the back of her mind it wasn't right."
Symptoms to look out for
- lumps, bumps or swellings
- unexplained tiredness
- mole changes
- persistent pain
- significant weight change
Source: Teenage Cancer Trust
In April 2018, Neepy woke up in "tremendous pain" and went to accident and emergency, where she was given pain relief.
But Ms Waltho-Brar said it took a third visit for a different doctor to listen to their concerns and refer her for an MRI scan.
"We knew it wasn't going to be good news," she said.
"I said to Neepy 'let's be strong. Whatever this is we will tackle this together. You're not on your own'.
"We were then told she had cancer, and that's when everything came crashing down."
Ms Waltho-Brar said she wanted young people and healthcare professionals to familiarise themselves better with the symptoms of cancer.
"If you know something is wrong, you have to demand to be seen, to kick down doors.
"I knew I had to do something - at first for my daughter's sake, and now for others - this cannot happen."
Neepy was diagnosed with stage 4 Ewing Sarcoma of the pelvis, resulting in 26 rounds of chemotherapy starting in May 2018 and weeks of radiotherapy.
She had further treatment when a growth was detected in her lung in January 2019, and Neepy was advised the cancer was not shrinking and she should live her life to the fullest.
"She didn't even have the chance to freeze her eggs before treatment, there just wasn't the time and that was devastating," said Ms Walthro-Brar.
"The prognosis could have been different, if it had been detected at stage 1 they could've removed the tumour and she could've lived another 20 years."
'Difference between life and death'
Dr Louise Soanes, director of services at Teenage Cancer Trust which supported Neepy, said: "Cancer is thankfully rare in teenagers and young adults, accounting for just 1% of all cancer diagnoses.
"However, because cancer is less common in this age group, they often have to visit their doctor numerous times before they get a [correct] diagnosis.
"Symptoms of cancer can be wide-ranging - from persistent pain and lumps and bumps to unexplained bruising - and young people can see their doctor with one, or several signs.
"Diagnosing cancer early can have a significant impact on a young person's life. It can be the difference between life and death."