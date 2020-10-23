Essex lorry deaths: Memorial for 39 Vietnamese migrants
- Published
A memorial event to pay tribute to the 39 people who died in a container lorry is being held on the first anniversary of the tragedy.
A group of Vietnamese people suffocated in a container on 23 October 2019 as it was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex.
The migrants, aged between 15 and 44, had been allegedly trapped in the trailer for 12 hours.
A trial at the Old Bailey continues in relation to the case.
The memorial event is taking place on Friday in Hackney, London, a year on from the deaths.
A shrine, which includes the names of the 39 people, has been organised by Hackney Chinese Community Services and be available for people to pay their respects until 17:00 GMT.
