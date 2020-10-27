Essex black barrister mistaken for defendant to meet courts boss
A black barrister who said she was "humiliated" after being mistaken for a defendant three times in one day is to meet the head of the courts service.
Alexandra Wilson received an apology after being challenged by a security officer, a solicitor and a clerk at a magistrates' court in September.
The 25-year-old from Essex said she hoped the meeting, due next month, would lead to "real change".
The Ministry of Justice said there was "no place for discrimination anywhere".
"It was quite humiliating to be shouted at, and to try to remain calm and focus on what I was trying to do knowing also that I'm then about to present a case in that same courtroom," Ms Wilson said.
At the time, Kevin Sadler, acting chief executive for Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS), said he would be investigating the role of staff and contractors "as a matter of urgency".
"For me it's not about these people being punished or told off, or sanctioned at work," said Ms Wilson.
"What's more important is that people learn from these experiences... because I don't think this is about three individuals going out of their way to be malicious."
Mr Sadler and members of HMCTS staff will be at the meeting with Ms Wilson.
"If you're working in a court room... there needs to be better training in place so that you're aware of the fact that actually there might be a disproportionate number of black people coming in, but you need to treat everyone with respect, regardless of their skin colour," Ms Wilson said.
"I think it's just the beginning," she added. "We are hoping to have some really productive conversations."
A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "There is no place for discrimination anywhere in society, and we are committed to playing our part in tackling it across the justice system.
"Unconscious bias training is mandatory for all court staff, all new starters undergo diversity and inclusion training and we are constantly looking at how we can further ensure all users are treated equally and fairly."
