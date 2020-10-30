BBC News

Jeremy Bamber's prison category status appeal rejected

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionJeremy Bamber in 1985 and in a later, undated photograph

Murderer Jeremy Bamber has lost his attempt to bring legal action over his maximum security prisoner status.

Bamber, 59, is serving life in prison for killing five members of his family at White House Farm, Essex, in 1985.

He had sought permission to challenge a decision taken in March by a prison service director not to downgrade him from a Category A inmate.

At the High Court in London, Mr Justice Knowles confirmed a judgement made at an oral hearing on 12 October.

Bamber was found guilty of murdering his adoptive parents Nevill and June, both 61, his sister Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins Daniel and Nicholas.

image copyrightPA
image captionBamber has battled against his conviction for more than 30 years

