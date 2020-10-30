Wimbish murder: Man jailed for stabbing mother to death
A man been jailed for life for the murder of his 78-year-old mother.
Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas at their home in Tye Green, Wimbish, Essex, on Sunday 1 March.
A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe blood loss from multiple stab wounds.
Jozunas, 49, was convicted by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on 8 September. He has now been sentenced and told he will serve a minimum of 20 years.
Emergency services were called to the address after concerns for Ms Jozunas' welfare, but she died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings, of Essex Police, said: "This was a tragic event in which Jozunas brutally took his mother's life and then attempted to lie about it.
"I am pleased that justice has been served for Valerie, and hope this sentence will provide some solace for the family."