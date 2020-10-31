Woman arrested after Essex Police officer hit by car
- Published
A 45-year-old woman has been arrested after a police officer was hit by a car.
The officer was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Stanford Road in Grays, Essex, at about 08:00 GMT.
Police said the officer had initially directed the car to stop.
The woman has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A 22-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Police said the officer directed the car to stop but it failed to do so. When the vehicle then stopped, the officer approached it on foot and was "struck".
The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk